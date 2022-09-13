SlashGear Asks: Which Brand Makes The Best Cars? - Exclusive Survey
Between 2020 to 2021, over three million new vehicles were registered in the United States. Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic and the global chip shortage affected the U.S. automotive industry as fewer cars were sold. Before 2020, almost twice as many vehicles were registered every year, according to data gathered by Hedges Company. However, things are slowly getting back to normal and the global chip shortage could be sorted out by 2023 (via Consumer Reports).
Most automakers have also embraced renewable energy, and we're now in a transition period as the world is moving towards electric vehicles. But the rules remain the same — if manufacturers want to impress the average consumer, they have to consider things such as price, maintenance costs, performance, looks, durability, and technological advancement of their products. In other words, automakers have to offer better cars at a fairer price than their competitors in order to sell more vehicles and retain brand loyalty.
But if you ask random people which brand makes the best cars, you will probably get different answers. However, we conducted a poll to find out the most popular answer, according to Americans.
Most people think Chevrolet makes the best cars
In a SlashGear survey with 590 respondents, 18.64% said that Chevrolet makes the best cars. Nissan followed closely with 17.97% and Ford with 17.63%. Interestingly, unlike most polls we've conducted, the top three most preferred car brands were chosen by a close margin. Since Chevrolet is General Motors' best-selling brand, we're not surprised that most people think it makes the best cars. Besides that, GM is the biggest automaker in North America and according to IHS Markit, it has the most loyal customers (PDF).
However, just because a manufacturer sells a high number of vehicles every year, it doesn't mean that most people think it makes the best cars. If that was the case, Toyota would have been the runner-up since it's the second biggest auto brand by sales volume in the U.S. according to Statista, yet most people in our survey picked Nissan after Chevrolet. Then again, Ford coming in third is consistent with its U.S. market share and IHS Markit award for overall loyalty in the U.S. after GM.
After Ford, Volkswagen was the fourth most popular option with 14.41% followed by Hyundai at 13.05%. Tesla was second-last in our poll with 12.20%, and Dodge was the least popular car brand. This is consistent with another survey we did in which most people thought Dodge makes the worst cars.