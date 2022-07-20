This Brand Makes The Worst Cars, According To 20% Of People We Polled

In 2021, Consumers Reports compiled data to rank the most reliable car brands and Dodge didn't make the cut. According to site, Dodge was not considered because of "insufficient data or the manufacturer has too few models." True to its word, if you go to Dodge's website, only a few models are available for purchase: the Charger, Challenger, Ram, and Durango. This is a stark difference compared to other car brands that have many new models available. For instance, Lexus, Mazda, and Toyota — which were named the most reliable car brands by Consumer Reports — have long lineups of models sold in the United States.

Beyond that, if we look at the highest-selling car brands in the United States, Dodge is not even in the top 15 list. The automaker's best-selling car model was the Dodge Grand Caravan, which was also the top minivan in the United States in 2019 (via Car Buzz). Interestingly, that was the same year that Dodge was included in the top 10 list of the most reliable car brand by Consumer Reports. Unfortunately, the Dodge Grand Caravan was discontinued in 2020 (via Dodge).

Dodge has likewise faced poor reliability ranking from Consumer Reports over the years, though it notably reversed that trend in 2019 with a big jump to the top 10 list (via Car and Driver). Of the few remaining Dodge models that are on sale, the Dodge Charger is the best-selling car model followed by the Durango and Challenger, according to automotive sales data website Good Car, Bad Car. Notably, the Dodge Challenger managed to outsell the Ford Mustang in 2021, as well, underscoring the brand's muscle car popularity (via The Drive).