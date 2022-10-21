2023 Kia Niro EV Price Revealed: Power, Range And Tech
The Kia Niro EV's pricing is pretty much as expected, but opting for higher trims makes things both more exciting and expensive too. When it comes to practicality, the 2022 Kia Niro PHEV shines by flaunting impressive fuel economy. This is accompanied by trim levels that add more luxury and power to the lineup, with prices ranging from $24,690 all the way to $31,990. Its 1.6-liter four-cylinder and electric motor give a combined 139 horsepower. With the 2023 Kia Niro EV, however, Kia will be swapping out its combustion engine in lieu of a full-on electric setup that generates even more power.
In our 2023 Kia Niro EV first drive, we noted that this hatchback-in-disguise can still offer a brisk and entertaining driving experience, all while remaining quite practical. With decent storage space, an estimated 253-mile range, and a 201-horsepower single electric motor, this FWD EV should offer plenty of value for the money ... if the price is right, that is. Fortunately, the 2023 Kia Niro EV's starting price doesn't exceed the company's flagship EV6, but it is close, with the higher trim level costing nearly the same.
Kia Niro EV trims go with the flow
In a press release, Kia announced that the 2023 Niro EV will come in two trims: Wind and Wave, along with an additional $1,295 destination fee. The base Niro EV Wind starts at $39,450, while the higher Niro EV Wave trim costs $44,450. Both trims come with a 64.8-kWh battery, the same 201-horsepower electric motor, and DC fast charging that can top it up from 10% to 80% in less than 45 minutes. A heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, 10.25-inch infotainment display, power seats, and 17-inch wheels all come standard. The 2023 Niro EV comes with standard safety features as well, including blind-spot, front, and rear collision avoidance, lane-keeping assistance, and pedestrian detection, to name a few.
Either trim can also be fitted with an optional Preserve Package, which adds a heat pump as well as heated rear seats. However, the Kia Niro EV Wave variant adds more luxurious features such as a sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, head-up display, memory seats, and enhanced assist technology. The pricier Niro EV trim also features a digital key system that can lock, unlock, and drive the car using virtual keys that can be shared with others via text messages. The 2023 Kia Niro EV's U.S. availability is scheduled to drop this month.