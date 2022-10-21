2023 Kia Niro EV Price Revealed: Power, Range And Tech

The Kia Niro EV's pricing is pretty much as expected, but opting for higher trims makes things both more exciting and expensive too. When it comes to practicality, the 2022 Kia Niro PHEV shines by flaunting impressive fuel economy. This is accompanied by trim levels that add more luxury and power to the lineup, with prices ranging from $24,690 all the way to $31,990. Its 1.6-liter four-cylinder and electric motor give a combined 139 horsepower. With the 2023 Kia Niro EV, however, Kia will be swapping out its combustion engine in lieu of a full-on electric setup that generates even more power.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

In our 2023 Kia Niro EV first drive, we noted that this hatchback-in-disguise can still offer a brisk and entertaining driving experience, all while remaining quite practical. With decent storage space, an estimated 253-mile range, and a 201-horsepower single electric motor, this FWD EV should offer plenty of value for the money ... if the price is right, that is. Fortunately, the 2023 Kia Niro EV's starting price doesn't exceed the company's flagship EV6, but it is close, with the higher trim level costing nearly the same.