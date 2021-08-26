2022 Kia Niro Hybrid debuts with new Kia logos and trim variants

Fresh from a styling update in 2020, the 2022 Kia Niro Hybrid has debuted with just a single change: it now has new Kia logos on the front grille, tailgate, wheel center caps, and steering wheel hub. The outgoing Niro Hybrid (and Niro PHEV) got a slew of safety and tech updates, and all of it will carry over to the latest 2022 Niro Hybrid.

In addition, the pricing remains unchanged from last year. The 2022 Kia Niro Hybrid will remain available in five trim variants. The base LX starts at $24,690 (not including $1,175 destination fees) and still gets tinted rear windows, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, keyless entry, and Apple Car Play with Android Auto connectivity. The new Niro LX offers excellent value, but it lacks the advanced safety tech that comes standard in higher trim variants.

The Kia Niro LXS has base prices at $26,090 and adds a leather-wrapped shift knob, push-button start, and several advanced safety aids like forward-collision avoidance, blind-spot collision warning, and lane following assist. Meanwhile, the Niro LXS SE is new for 2022 and starts at $29,890. The Touring SE is at $29,890, while the range-topping Niro EX Premium has base prices at $31,990.

The 2022 Kia Niro Hybrid remains motivated by a 1.6-liter direct-injected four-cylinder engine and a small electric motor. Producing a combined 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, the electric motor draws power from a 1.56 kWh lithium-ion polymer hybrid battery. Power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Kia Niro Hybrid is not the most stylish nor the most rugged hybrid crossover. But like all hybrids, the Niro champions fuel economy above all. Kia says the 2022 Niro Hybrid LX achieves 53/48/50 mpg, while other variants get 51/46/49, brilliant numbers for a small and roomy crossover. It’s also endlessly practical, with 19.4 to 54.5 cubic feet of storage space in the back.

The 2022 Kia Niro is available to order now. With the new Kia EV6 on the horizon, we expect an all-new Kia Niro Hybrid and Niro PHEV to arrive soon.