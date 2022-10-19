New iPhone SE Leaks Show Apple's Next Release Could Already Be A Huge Let Down

Apple isn't particularly adventurous when it comes to design overhauls for its products. Take, for example, the 2022 iPhone SE, a model that proudly flaunts the same design language as the iPhone 8, which arrived half a decade ago. For folks hoping that the next-generation iPhone SE will finally embrace an updated appearance, there is both good and bad news awaiting them.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, the next-gen iPhone SE will indeed ditch the bezel-loving look of its predecessor, but the design won't exactly be anything fresh. Instead, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will reportedly revive the iPhone XR's form factor. Apple discontinued the iPhone XR last year, but it appears that the company is unwilling to retire that design and will now use it for the iPhone SE series moving ahead.

Now, the iPhone XR wasn't really a bad-looking phone by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it injected some colorful energy into an otherwise dull iPhone lineup that barely went beyond the safe comfort of industrial silver, black, and gold shades. On the flip side, it is disappointing to see Apple recycling an old design for a few more years despite selling these affordable phones by the bucketloads and making handsome profits while at it.