This Hidden Windows 11 Feature Enables Better Sound Quality

Sound control can be a challenge on Windows platforms. As the default OS for PC users, Windows has to be compatible with a vast number of potentially contradictory peripherals and software plugins, providing seamless integration and easy control. As a free update on a huge number of widely differing setups, Windows 11 in particular has to work hard to balance all of the demands users make.

Unfortunately, among the constant tweaks and updates required to maintain broad compatibility, other priorities can get missed. In particular, sound quality can suffer when Windows isn't playing nice with onboard or external sound devices. In fairness to Windows 11, it offers a more robust audio toolset than many of its predecessors. In equal fairness, the company did stash one of the most useful tools under multiple menus instead of putting it out front in Settings. The feature is worth the hassle, though, as it provides a quick and easy way to improve the audio output of a Windows 11 PC.