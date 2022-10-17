How To Block Cookie Banners On Every Website

Cookie banners aren't the only intrusive element on the interweb. There are other major annoyances that pop up as you browse the internet, so you can opt for a tool that blocks all intrusions, not just cookie banners. One such tool is uBlock Origin, which is a blacklisting browser extension that blocks ads, trackers, and yes, cookie banners. Its ad and tracker-blocking is enabled by default, but you'd have to manually enable cookie-notice blocking list. To do that, first install the extension, then open the tool, click the uBlock Origin icon and go to Settings > Filter lists > Annoyances. Next, enable EasyList Cookie to hide cookie banners.

Once that is done, uBlock will automatically reject all cookies on all websites, but that could prevent some websites from loading altogether. If you're so serious about your privacy that you don't mind boycotting such websites, then this option is a one-time fix to all your cookie banner problems.

If that's too extreme for you, especially considering cookies aren't all bad, you can use uBlock Origin's element-hiding feature instead. It's not as straightforward as the EasyList option. When you visit a website for the first time, you have to click the uBlock Origin extension icon from the browser's toolbar, and select the eyedropper icon. This will activate the element-picker mode, and you can select the cookie banner by hovering the mouse cursor over it. After that, select Create Filter in the pop-up window and subsequently, uBlock will recognize and block all similar banners. The downside is that you may have to do this manually on multiple websites, since not all cookie banners look the same, but you'll only have to do it once for each website you visit, and it only takes a few clicks.