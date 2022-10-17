The Most Expensive Car In Lando Norris' Collection
British-Belgian Formula One driver Lando Norris is the wonder kid on the grid. McLaren promoted him to the F1 ranks in 2018, after winning the 2017 FIA Formula 3 European Championship as a top protégé in the McLaren Young Driver Program (per FIA). Lando Norris has become the top dog in the McLaren F1 team after securing seventh place in the 2022 driver standings, scoring more points than McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo.
Norris' penchant for speed and flexible car control was summed up brilliantly by Daniel Ricciardo in an interview with The Race. During the 2021 F1 season, the McLaren MCL35M racing car had a fidgety rear end, demanding masterful braking from its driver to rotate the rear through a corner. Ricciardo struggled with the car all year, but Norris had the instinct to tame it. It's the same story with the 2022 MCL36 racing cars that "behave strangely under braking to the apex" and becomes "unpredictable" at best, and Norris could handle it.
Lando Norris car collection: The best of the best
According to Essentially Sports, Lando Norris has a potential net worth of around $25 million as of 2022, meaning he has the means to amass an impressive auto collection. It also happens that his father, Adam Norris, is one of the wealthiest U.K. citizens. Lando Norris has a McLaren 570 GT, a McLaren 720S, and a McLaren GT collectively worth upwards of $700,000 (per 21Motoring).
That's not all: Norris also has a $220,000 Jaguar F-Type, a $155,000 Audi Q8, and a $590,00 Ferrari F8 Tributo in his garage. But the most expensive cars in his collection have to be the Rolls-Royce Wraith and the Lamborghini Aventador, both of which reportedly cost Norris $1 million each (per Hot Cars).
Then again, Lando Norris could potentially be the proud owner of a Pagani Zonda R. If the rumors are true, the Pagani would be the most expensive vehicle in Norris' car collection, reportedly worth about $2 million. Fellow F1 driver Lewis Hamilton sold his Zonda recently for $11.3 million (per Motor Authority), so it seems Norris may have made a good investment.