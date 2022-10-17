The Most Expensive Car In Lando Norris' Collection

British-Belgian Formula One driver Lando Norris is the wonder kid on the grid. McLaren promoted him to the F1 ranks in 2018, after winning the 2017 FIA Formula 3 European Championship as a top protégé in the McLaren Young Driver Program (per FIA). Lando Norris has become the top dog in the McLaren F1 team after securing seventh place in the 2022 driver standings, scoring more points than McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris' penchant for speed and flexible car control was summed up brilliantly by Daniel Ricciardo in an interview with The Race. During the 2021 F1 season, the McLaren MCL35M racing car had a fidgety rear end, demanding masterful braking from its driver to rotate the rear through a corner. Ricciardo struggled with the car all year, but Norris had the instinct to tame it. It's the same story with the 2022 MCL36 racing cars that "behave strangely under braking to the apex" and becomes "unpredictable" at best, and Norris could handle it.