Woman Pays $30K To Get Her Astronaut Boyfriend Back To Earth

For the average person, $30,000 is a lot of money. It's enough to buy a mid-range car, or act as the down payment on a house; it's even enough to live very comfortably on for a year in most parts of the world. Getting such a large amount of money together and handing it over is very difficult, but a 65-year-old Japanese woman did just that in order to "get her astronaut boyfriend back to Earth." Or at least she thought she did, according to Gizmodo.

The woman met her "astronaut boyfriend" on Instagram earlier this year, and the pair quickly formed a bond. He claimed to be a Russian cosmonaut working on the International Space Station (ISS), and several things he said seemed to back that. He posted a bunch of photos of space on the Instagram account he was using, and made regular references to major space agencies like NASA and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency). Apparently, the "cosmonaut" would be unable to message his Japanese crush for certain periods of time because, he claimed, the "cell service" on the space station isn't particularly good. Despite the couple only meeting online in June, and having never met face-to-face, the relationship quickly progressed and they soon had plans to get married. The only issue is, the Russian space man needed a ride home, and a ticket for a shuttle back costs $30,000. Or so he claimed (via Gizmodo).