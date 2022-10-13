After Credit Cards, Apple Sets Its Sights On Savings Account Service

In March 2019, Apple announced a credit card in partnership with Goldamn Sachs that lured in users with cash back rewards for buying the company's products and using Apple Pay with partner brands. Now, the two giants are strengthening their partnership with yet another product that turns Apple into a banking institution of its own. Say hello to the Apple Savings Account, which is linked to the Apple Card and promises a "high-yield" in the form of interest.

All the benefits are tied to Daily Cash, which is essentially the cash back reward users get when they buy something using the Apple Card. So far, the Daily Cash used to be stored in the Apple Cash account and worked just like cash. However, users will soon be able to funnel that Daily Cash into the Savings account.

Apple's Savings Account will be no-fee, and there is no hassle in maintaining a minimum balance. Moreover, you don't need to worry about any minimum deposit value. Once the Daily Cash has been pushed into the Savings account, it will be usable just like regular currency from within Apple's Wallet app.