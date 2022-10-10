Microsoft Gives A Glimpse At Xbox Game Pass Revenue For The First Time

We all know that Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service is rather successful, but just how profitable is it really? On that matter, Microsoft tends to remain stubbornly tight-lipped, leaving the masses to guess how much revenue it's pulling from subscriptions. However, as part of the upcoming Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merge, interesting information found its way out, giving us our first glimpse into the revenue of Microsoft's Game Pass in ages.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that grants Xbox gamers access to a rotating catalog of games. Microsoft regularly expands the lineup, adding new titles every month, although some also leave the platform much the way shows and movies disappear from services like Netflix every now and again. It's all down to licensing. However, for as long as the title is available on Game Pass, users can play it without extra fees through their monthly subscription. Game Pass also offers savings on titles that aren't fully covered by the subscription, and it enables online play with other users.

Xbox Game Pass is available on the Xbox consoles as well as on PC, where it's simply called PC Game Pass. Microsoft might also soon introduce Game Pass Friends & Family, which will let multiple gamers share the same account at a cheaper price. This will, undoubtedly, only serve to increase its Game Pass revenue, which is already pretty enormous according to this new information.