Xbox Game Pass Starts April 2022 With A Bunch Of Big Names

Seeing as we're already five days into April, it probably won't shock you to learn that the month's new arrivals have already gotten underway. "Cricket 22" (cloud and console) and "MLB The Show 22" (cloud and console) are both available on Xbox Game Pass today. It's still a little weird to see "MLB The Show" on Xbox consoles — let alone as a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass — since it's a PlayStation Studios series that was exclusive to PlayStation consoles up until last year. Still, we won't complain about seeing games that were once exclusive branch out to different platforms.

The new additions continue in April with the arrival of "Chinatown Detective Agency" (cloud, console, and PC) and cloud versions of "Dragon Age 2," "Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare," and "Star Wars: Squadrons." All three of these games were previously available on the console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass via EA Play, so here they're simply making their cloud debut for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

On April 12, we'll get what is likely our biggest surprise of early April in "Life is Strange: True Colors" on cloud, console, and PC. It's a little unexpected to see the latest "Life is Strange" game on Xbox Game Pass so soon after release, but again, you won't hear us whining. "Life is Strange: True Colors" will be joined by "Panzer Corps 2" (PC) and "The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk" (PC) on April 12, with "Lost in Random" (cloud, console, and PC) rounding out this batch on April 14.