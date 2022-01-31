MLB The Show 22 gets surprising Nintendo Switch release

It looks like MLB The Show is going for yet another first for the series. Back in 2019, Sony announced the title, which was originally a PlayStation exclusive, would be coming to other platforms. MLB The Show, originally known as MLB, has been a PlayStation exclusive since the series was first released back in 1997. With the arrival of MLB The Show 21, the game made the jump to Xbox, marking the first time that it had appeared on a non-PlayStation console. Now, it looks like Sony’s beloved baseball game is also coming to the Nintendo Switch, marking yet another first for the series.

MLB/Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation Studios announced the Switch release on January 31, 2022, in a reveal trailer for the game’s cover athlete. This is a huge deal for baseball fans and MLB The Show fans alike, as it means the game will be playable in even more places. The game will also include full cross-platform support between the PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch versions.

Additionally, you’ll even be able to transfer save files between the three platforms. The only supported save files are those for the “Road to the Show” and “Franchise” modes, but it should let you move around to the different platforms without having to restart everything.

Of course, PlayStation and Xbox exclusive content will only be playable on those platforms. No Switch exclusive content has been shared as of yet.

MLB The Show 22 is also coming to Xbox Game Pass

The Switch release is exciting news as it will let MLB The Show fans take the game on the road. More exciting news, though, is that MLB The Show 22 will follow its predecessor with a release on Xbox Game Pass. That means Game Pass subscribers will be able to pick up and join the major leagues without buying the game outright.

The cover athlete for MLB The Show 22 is Los Angeles pitcher Shohei Ohtani. The athlete told ESPN he hopes his feature on the game’s cover will help bring even more fans to baseball. Ohtani said he’s trying to bring back the popularity of baseball by setting an example for those who actually watch the sport.

Additionally, he shared that he feels his presence on the cover, plus Sony and San Diego Studios’ work on the series, is a great combination to help “bring the popularity back as a whole.” Ohtani is also the first member of the Los Angeles Angels to be featured on the cover of MLB The Show.

MLB The Show will release on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 5, 2022.