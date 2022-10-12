Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic

Microsoft's official press material only mentions support for Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. There is no word on whether the model will support conference calls over more professional tools like Webex. Of course, Microsoft notes that this is a Teams-certified device, which means the experience will be best if you conduct business over the company's own collaboration software.

Available only in a single matte black shade, the Microsoft Audio Dock connects to a PC via a USB-C port. For audio calls, Microsoft has armed its speaker with a pair of omnidirectional mics that also come with noise-reduction tricks to boost clarity. To handle audio playback, the company has put dedicated controls for volume adjustment, playing, and pausing along the top. As a neat convenience, the engineering team turned the mic button into a backlit control, ensuring that meeting participants are fully aware of whether their audio is enabled or if they're muted.

Microsoft

The idea behind the device is interesting as well as convenient, but the speaker isn't a full-fledged hub replacement. If you want something more fleshed out, you'll have to splurge more on Microsoft's own Surface Dock 2, which has more USB-C and USB-A ports and also adds a Gigabit Ethernet port to the mix. If you're looking for speaker-hub alternatives from other brands, you can check out the Logi Dock by Logitech and the HP Thunderbolt Dock 230W G2. The Microsoft Audio Dock will run $249.99, though Microsoft hasn't given us specific release details yet.