The M35A2 Is The 6.75-Ton Military Vehicle You Can Own

There's no doubt that most new trucks today are capable. With tailgates that fold in different directions to integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, several trucks today can function as a mobile workspace. Pair that with an eight-foot bed and a crew cab and you have a truck ready for whatever the workday brings.

Unfortunately, most models with all of the bells and whistles are rather expensive. A top-of-the-line diesel Chevy Silverado HD 3500 High Country will cost well over $80,000 to drive off the dealership lot. In today's market climate, even used trucks in lower trim levels command a huge premium over nearly any other type of vehicle. However, all hope is not lost for someone who wants an incredibly useful truck without breaking the bank.

Enter the M35A2 "Deuce and a Half," a bona-fide military truck most people can go out and buy today. The M35A2 offers all of the cargo capacity of today's trucks with all the readiness of a Vietnam War-era combat mission.