What To Expect From Google's Pixel 7 Event In 2022
Google has been regularly hosting its fall hardware event for over five years now. Past editions of the event have witnessed the announcement of several landmark Pixel smartphones, including the likes of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and the current Google flagship devices from the Pixel 6 series. With Google having already confirmed the dates for the 2022 edition of the #MadeByGoogle event, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from it this year.
Ahead of the October event, Google has also been busy teasing the Pixel 7 series, and official confirmation about the devices was given during Google I/O in May 2022. Since the May event, there has been a steady stream of leaks surrounding the Pixel 7 lineup, with the most recent ones revealing the expected pricing and availability of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. This is in addition to Google's occasional reveals that give users a sneak peek at some of the interesting features expected on these upcoming phones.
Unlike past events, however, the 2022 edition of the #MadeByGoogle event will witness the addition of a new product category for the company: smartwatches. In a series of teasers, Google has been sharing snippets of information surrounding this new smartwatch which is currently known as the Pixel Watch. Unfortunately, at this point in time, the only things we know about this watch are its design and the color options in which it could be made available.
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Everything we know so far
Based on what we know about the Pixel 7 series, both of the devices are likely to be incremental upgrades over last year's models. The similarities between the two generations begin with the design language, with the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro sharing the same design cues as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro — albeit with minor changes. From the leaked teasers, it seems as if the Pixel 7 could be offered in three color options: Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass. The color options for the Pixel 7 Pro seemingly include Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow.
There will be some changes under the hood, with both phones likely to get a new Tensor chip called the Tensor G2. While we do not have specific details regarding this chipset yet, it could offer noticeable performance improvements over the last generation of Tensor chips. In addition, while the vanilla Pixel 7 device will get dual rear cameras, the Pro version adds a third camera. Recent rumors have also indicated that the Pixel 7 devices won't be seeing any changes in their pricing compared to their predecessors. This means the Pixel 6 could start at $599 for the base variant and the Pixel 7 Pro at $899.
Pixel Watch: Could it better than the Apple Watch?
Despite the much-talked-about Fitbit acquisition, Google fanboys have been waiting for the company to launch a Pure Google smartwatch for quite some time. Their prayers seem to have come to fruition this year, with Google confirming that it will launch the Pixel Watch at its October 2022 #MadeByGoogle event. Teasers of the Pixel Watch indicate that the device will borrow a lot of its health tracking features from Fitbit. The teaser images also show that the Pixel Watch has a circular face with a domed design and that the glass covering the face curves towards the edges.
Reports indicate that the Pixel Watch could make judicious use of recycled stainless steel. Google has also been showcasing a tactile crown visually similar to the one seen on the Apple Watch. While Google is yet to talk about the sizes in which the Pixel Watch would be made available, reports (via 9to5Google) indicate the likelihood of the device being offered in a 40mm variant.
Google's Fitbit connection would ensure that the Pixel Watch would be a good alternative to the Apple Watch. While Google is yet to talk about the tech specs of the Pixel Watch, rumors indicate that the watch could use an Exynos-branded chip from Samsung, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition to these confirmed hardware products, Google could also use the October launch event to give us a sneak peek at some of its future products