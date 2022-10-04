What To Expect From Google's Pixel 7 Event In 2022

Google has been regularly hosting its fall hardware event for over five years now. Past editions of the event have witnessed the announcement of several landmark Pixel smartphones, including the likes of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and the current Google flagship devices from the Pixel 6 series. With Google having already confirmed the dates for the 2022 edition of the #MadeByGoogle event, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from it this year.

Ahead of the October event, Google has also been busy teasing the Pixel 7 series, and official confirmation about the devices was given during Google I/O in May 2022. Since the May event, there has been a steady stream of leaks surrounding the Pixel 7 lineup, with the most recent ones revealing the expected pricing and availability of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. This is in addition to Google's occasional reveals that give users a sneak peek at some of the interesting features expected on these upcoming phones.

Unlike past events, however, the 2022 edition of the #MadeByGoogle event will witness the addition of a new product category for the company: smartwatches. In a series of teasers, Google has been sharing snippets of information surrounding this new smartwatch which is currently known as the Pixel Watch. Unfortunately, at this point in time, the only things we know about this watch are its design and the color options in which it could be made available.