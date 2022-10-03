The 10 Wildest Features Of The Mercedes Maybach Off-Roader

Sustainability is a word on every car manufacturer's radar right now, with more focus being given to the idea of eco-friendly vehicles than ever before. The Off-Roader plays into that theme by featuring a prominent set of solar panels mounted on its hood, which could be used to generate power to extend the range of the car. It's worth pointing out that this is all hypothetical, as the show car is non-functional, and has no drivetrain. Mercedes is keen to stress, though, that if the car did have a drivetrain, it would be all-electric, although no detail is given on the power or range that would be available to drivers.

The solar panels are interwoven with yet more Maybach logos, and their tinted finish makes them blend in almost seamlessly with the rest of the hood. It's been pointed out by industry analysts that adding solar panels to cars is not always as environmentally friendly as it might seem, as the panels are only able to generate a very small amount of power. That power can easily be consumed by the added A/C strain caused by parking a car out in the sun all day to charge it. Car-mounted solar panels might be a flawed idea in practice, but even so, it's interesting to see how Abloh was able to inconspicuously add them in without compromising the overall look of the car.