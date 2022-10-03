Kim Kardashian Pays Million Dollar Penalty For Crypto Shilling

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been left with a seven-figure bill and an advertising ban after accepting a ruling on one of her Instagram posts. The Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) ruled that the influencer promoted a cryptocurrency on the social media site without disclosing that she had been paid to do so.

Kardashian has agreed to pay out $1.26 million in total; $260,000 of this figure includes the payment she is said to have received to promote the cryptocurrency, along with $10,000 of prejudgment interest. A $1,000,000 penalty has also been issued, and Kardashian has agreed to avoid promoting crypto assets for 36 months. It should also be pointed out that although she has agreed to the terms of the settlement, Kardashian has not admitted or denied any of the SEC's findings.

The celebrity's Instagram page, which has over 330 million followers, has made no mention of the ruling — though the offending post appears to have been removed. Posts containing other endorsements are still up, including ones for Kardashian's own Skkn skincare range of products, though these don't appear to have violated any advertising regulations.