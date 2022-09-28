Apple Reportedly Drops Plan To Boost iPhone 14 Production Amid Lagging Demand

It's been over three weeks since Apple launched the newest generation of iPhones. The new iPhone 14 lineup saw several changes this time, with the biggest one being the axing of the iPhone mini. As a result, the current generation of iPhones comes in four variants starting with the entry-level iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, which are joined by the more expensive Pro variants that include the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A significant change with the current crop of iPhones is that the lower-priced variants of the device come powered by last year's Apple A15 Bionic chipset. This is the same chipset that powers all handsets from the iPhone 13 lineup from 2021. In 2022, however, Apple chose to reserve the newer, more powerful Apple A16 Bionic chipset exclusively for the Pro iPhones. Despite these somewhat controversial changes, Apple expected the iPhone 14 lineup to perform well, with the company expecting to assemble an additional 6 million units in 2022 alone.

However, if fresh reports are to be believed, Apple is going back on its plan to increase production of the iPhone 14 models. According to Bloomberg, demand for the iPhone 14 lineup is turning out to be lower than Apple expected. As a result, the company has reportedly asked its suppliers to scale down the production of these devices. A large chunk of these sales would have come from the upcoming holiday season, which has been a major source of revenue for iPhones in the past.