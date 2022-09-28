29% Of Tech Fans Think This Is The Best Feature Of The New Apple Watch Ultra - SlashGear Survey

Apple's September 2022 launch event saw the company announce a bunch of new products alongside the iPhone 14 series. Apart from the latest iPhone models, Apple used the occasion to expand its wearable portfolio with the announcement of the second generation AirPods Pro and three new Apple Watch models. While two of these watch models were incremental updates to previous-generation products, the event also saw the launch of an entirely new Apple Watch called the Apple Watch Ultra, which was touted as the most feature-loaded Apple Watch ever made. In fact, the list of superlatives attributed to the Apple Watch Ultra range from being the most rugged Apple Watch yet all the way to packing the largest display ever on an Apple Watch.

Other features that are part of the Apple Watch Ultra experience include support for dual-frequency GPS. This backtracking feature could potentially prevent trekkers from getting lost in the wilderness. The watch also gets an enhanced compass app that lets users set waypoints while exploring the countryside. Apple also claims that the Watch Ultra could last up to 36 hours on a single charge under normal usage scenarios. The product is water resistant to 100 meters (about 328 feet) and is a certified dive computer, too. Given the sheer number of features the Apple Watch Ultra boasts, it is hard for anyone to choose one single favorite feature on the device. However, that is precisely what SlashGear asked a group of respondents in a survey, the results of which turned out to be rather interesting.