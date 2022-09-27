Nothing's Ear (Stick) Teaser Tells Us A Whole Lot Of Nothing

The good news for fans of the relatively new company is that we know Nothing will be launching a new audio product by the end of the year. The bad news is that we know almost nothing about the product except for its name: the Nothing Ear (Stick). The company included a couple of teaser images with its announcement, but none of them really give us a look at the product, instead showcasing a cylindrical container (presumably the charging case) with the company's logo on it.

Nothing calls the Ear (Stick) "the next evolution" in its own audio lineup, reinforcing the same ethos it used to hawk its smartphone: that of a simplistic device that doesn't get in the way — possibly in the literal sense this time around, as Nothing describes the product as featuring "supremely comfortable" ergonomics and a "feather-light" design. If there's any point that seems worth getting excited about, it's the mention that Ear (Stick) will be "molded to your ears."

Whether that refers to a pair of earbuds that will come with silicone putty for creating custom ear molds is anyone's guess, but the concept itself is definitely a thing. Beyond that, Nothing confirmed the earbuds will have a "unique charging case," so it's safe to say they likely sport a true wireless design. Sadly, Nothing won't tell us anything about the product's specs and price right now, but it did say the model will arrive sometime before 2023.