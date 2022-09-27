Nothing's Ear (Stick) Teaser Tells Us A Whole Lot Of Nothing
If you're a fan of vague, somewhat cryptic marketing-speak, you'll probably be glad to hear Nothing is still using those kinds of teasers to drum up excitement for its products. This time around, the company is teasing a new upcoming audio product, though this won't be the first of its kind released by the company. Nothing previously launched a pair of wireless earbuds called the Nothing Ear (1), which hit the market at a relatively inexpensive $99. That model features a stem design and, unlike pretty much every other competing model, features transparent plastic so that the hardware powering the earbuds is visible from the outside.
Nothing soon followed the Ear (1) with its anticipated yet decidedly midrange Nothing Phone (1), a model made notable largely due to its unique Glyph lighting feature. The handset made its debut this past summer after months of teasers, which may have backfired to a degree, as some consumers seemed to have developed the impression that the Nothing Phone (1) would bring more to the table than it ultimately did. If you haven't already, check out our review to see whether it's a model you'd consider owning, why some people were disappointed, and what there is to like about the handset.
The Nothing Ear (Stick) is another mysterious product
The good news for fans of the relatively new company is that we know Nothing will be launching a new audio product by the end of the year. The bad news is that we know almost nothing about the product except for its name: the Nothing Ear (Stick). The company included a couple of teaser images with its announcement, but none of them really give us a look at the product, instead showcasing a cylindrical container (presumably the charging case) with the company's logo on it.
Nothing calls the Ear (Stick) "the next evolution" in its own audio lineup, reinforcing the same ethos it used to hawk its smartphone: that of a simplistic device that doesn't get in the way — possibly in the literal sense this time around, as Nothing describes the product as featuring "supremely comfortable" ergonomics and a "feather-light" design. If there's any point that seems worth getting excited about, it's the mention that Ear (Stick) will be "molded to your ears."
Whether that refers to a pair of earbuds that will come with silicone putty for creating custom ear molds is anyone's guess, but the concept itself is definitely a thing. Beyond that, Nothing confirmed the earbuds will have a "unique charging case," so it's safe to say they likely sport a true wireless design. Sadly, Nothing won't tell us anything about the product's specs and price right now, but it did say the model will arrive sometime before 2023.