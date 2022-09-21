Logitech G FITS Earbuds Give Gamers A Custom Fit

High-performance audio, passive noise cancellation, unwavering connectivity, and seven hours of listening time battery life are among the features promised of the G FITS, according to a Logitech G press release. Built-in beamforming microphones are claimed to offer clear communication, and users will experience sound engineering optimized specifically for first-person shooter and role-playing games, as well as podcasts and bass boosts. Further, the earbuds' EQ can be custom-tailored to the user's preferred settings through the mobile app.

Lightspeed wireless appears for the first time in earbuds with the G FITS, giving users easy pro-grade wireless connection to PC (Windows 10 or later), Mac (macOS X 10.14 or later), PlayStations 4 and 5, docked Nintendo Switch consoles, and Android devices via a USB-A or USB-C cable. The G FITS can also connect to devices with Bluetooth connectivity.

The earbuds come in black and white color options and are expected to be available through Logitech G directly and at select North American retailers starting next month. The G FITS will be unveiled at today's Logitech's Logi Play event.