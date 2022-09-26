Faraday Future's Tesla-Rivaling Electric Car Is Delayed Again

Faraday Future, despite all of the futuristic promises and a stunningly good name for a carmaker, continues to struggle at rolling its Tesla-killer EV off the production lines. Starting off in 2014, the company ambitiously announced plans for a billion-dollar production unit a year later, but quickly saw its finances go on a downward spiral with a healthy few bankruptcy rounds and multiple C-suite execs calling it quits. Amid all of the turmoil that continues to this day, Faraday Future announced the FF 91, its first electric car, in 2017 and aimed to launch it by July 2022.

That didn't happen, of course. If you've been waiting patiently with wads of cash to splurge on a car rocking a backseat video conferencing screen, have another sip of the patience juice. In its 8-K filing before the U.S. SEC, the company makes it abundantly clear that it no longer aims to begin shipping the FF 91 in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

But that's not where the bad news end. Instead, the company is actively seeking capital to last a couple more quarters, and only then a future roadmap for the FF 91 will be revealed. Faraday Future says it is on the lookout for "additional capital required to fund operations through the end of 2022" before it decides when to schedule the production and delivery of its maiden car. The prospects don't sound bright for a brand without a single car on the road and shaky leadership history.