A New Island Just Appeared In The Pacific Ocean: Here's How

Volcanoes are one of the most destructive showcases of mother nature, but on a few occasions, the monstrous spectacle also gives birth to a new island that may or may not survive the tides of time. One area, in particular, known for such mind-bending natural phenomenon is the thin strip of seabed connecting New Zealand to Tonga, home to a whole host of underwater volcanoes that make their presence known from time to time. That's just what happened on September 10th, 2022, when one of the volcanoes in the Home Reef region of the Central Tonga islands started erupting. Scientists have been hard at work developing ways to predict eruptions, but there's no giveaway quite like the fact that, in less than a day's time, an island had taken shape at the spot.

The volcanic eruption is not surprising, since it falls in one of the most tectonically disturbed regions on the planet. Ever since the volcano became active, it has continued to spew gas and steam that managed to rise up to three kilometers above the sea level. Impressive, though by way of comparison, the devastating Mount St. Helens eruption shot plumes that rose as high as 31 kilometers.

According to data recorded by NASA's Earth Observatory, after just four days from this latest volcanic activity beginning, the new island in the Home Reef region already measured an acre across. In a span of six days, the island's surface area expanded to over six acres. However, it is unclear how long the island will be there, before the ocean reassimilates it.