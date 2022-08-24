The Volcano Full Of Sharks That NASA Saw Erupting From Space

Sharks are all the rage these days. We can thank Steven Spielberg and his 1975 movie "Jaws" for literally launching an entire genre dedicated solely to the fish with the feared fin. Today we have a whole week of Discovery Channel shows dedicated to them. Syfy produced so many schlocky-made-for-TV movies about sharks and tornados that they literally jumped themselves (i.e. "jumped the shark").

Well, now you can see a "Sharkcano," and it's a real thing — sort of.

East of Papua New Guinea, northwest of Fiji, some 1,243 miles off the northeast coast of Australia, lies the archipelagic state known as the Solomon Islands. Amidst it sits Kavachi Volcano, one of the most active underwater volcanoes in the southwestern Pacific. In fact, it's been perpetually spewing steam and ash since 1939 and is even known to create temporary, ephemeral islands that are washed away by the ocean. According to Space.com, it's located a mere 18 miles from a subduction zone rife with tectonic activity.

Honestly, there's nothing particularly unusual about Kavachi. Except during a recent explosion ... sharks came spewing out! Okay, not quite, but they do live inside of it, which is rather peculiar.