Why The Queen's Funeral Soon May Not Look The Same

BBC covered a lengthy live stream capturing The Queen's lying-in-state all the way to her funeral. Now, it seems like it's become among the news outlets, along with ITV, and Sky News, that has been reportedly told by members of the Royal staff to exclude footage within certain timestamps from their future television and social media broadcasts, according to The Guardian. The footage in question involved five "relatively brief" clips of the royal family during the ceremony. Raw footage of the Queen's funeral will remain untouched on streaming services for only a month, as Buckingham Palace will reportedly be in talks with the British media on which parts of the video they're allowed to broadcast moving forward. Apparently, restrictions also extended to the medium being used, as well as how it's presented.

For instance, news outlets were prohibited from live-streaming parts of the funeral on TikTok, while broadcasters were told all media coverage couldn't be used in entertainment shows. Sure, maintaining respectful coverage sounds reasonable given the circumstances, but having particular parts of the procession omitted from future broadcasts after the fact can be perplexing for some. This brings the question of whether journalists and viewers alike might soon see the Queen's funeral being portrayed as something that's quite different from what they remembered. Whether or not this could serve as means for the royal family to dictate the media's future narrative on the matter remains to be seen.