Why You Won't See Selfies At Queen Elizabeth's Lying In State

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, sending the United Kingdom into a 10-day period of national mourning. Starting on September 14, the Palace of Westminster in London opened its doors to the public. Locals and tourists alike can now queue to see Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state, meaning Her Majesty's coffin, placed on a raised platform and accompanied by guards.

The UK government has detailed the full lying-in-state period and the rules that apply on its official website. From September 14 until the early morning of September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the Palace of Westminster will remain open for 24 hours a day, allowing people from all corners of the globe, to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth and pay their respects. Although the queue has only just begun, it's already 2.4 miles long as of 6 p.m. U.K. time on September 14. The UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport will maintain an ongoing livestream showing the current queue status and where it starts.

Local officials planned out a full route for the queue, which is expected to take many hours. The UK government warns that queueing to see the lying-in-state could take hours and may last overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down due to the fact that the queue is constantly moving. Thousands of people are expected to attend, however, you won't see any selfies or photographs from the event outside of what the media publishes.