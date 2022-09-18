GTA 6 Leak Shows There's A WhatsApp-Inspired Messaging System

WhatsApp is by far the most popular messaging app in the world, and so it's no surprise the messaging system featured in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI" appears to be based on the platform. The detail is visible in some of the 90 or so videos leaked on the GTA Forum on September 18, 2022 — a leak that also revealed the game's two main characters, improvements to the combat system, adjustable car elements, a new inventory system, and even the city in which the game is set.

It's unclear whether that's the extent of the leak, as the person who posted it — who used the handle "teapotuberhacker" — said in their post that additional content may be released in the future. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history, one so stunning that it even prompted a gentle statement from Neil Druckmann, the director of the hit games in "The Last of Us" series.