Nothing Phone's Sales Are Certainly Something

In 2020, former OnePlus chief Carl Pei left the company he co-founded to create a new technology company called "Nothing." Following a much-publicized fundraiser for the new company, Nothing began work on its first product offering. While everyone assumed that Nothing's first hardware product would be a smartphone, the company surprised everyone in July 2021 when it launched wireless earbuds called the Nothing Ear 1.

While Ear 1 was well-received by the audience, it did not exactly set the sales charts on fire. The product was notable, however, for its unique take on design. The Ear 1's distinctive look was defined by transparent plastic that showcased its exquisite internal circuitry. Nothing also extended this design treatment to Ear 1's charging case.

In early 2022, after it became increasingly clear that Nothing's second product launch would be a smartphone, the expectation was that the company would deliver a unique-looking handset running Android. When Nothing eventually launched the product — the Nothing Phone (1) — in July 2022, it largely did meet these lofty expectations. Like the Ear 1, the Nothing Phone (1) was noted for its unique transparent design and the LED-powered Glyph illumination interface on its rear panel.

Given it's been less than three months since the Phone (1) arrived on the scene, it's a bit early to gauge its success. However, if we are to believe recent claims by Nothing, the Phone (1) appears to have garnered a sizable fanbase in India — one of the most competitive smartphone markets in the world today.