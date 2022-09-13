This iOS 16 Option Lets You Remove The Search Button From Your Home Screen

There are a number of new options and features being added to the iPhone via iOS 16, but you may not be interested in all of them. In fact, one of them might be a bit annoying. Hidden — or rather, overtly inserted — among handy updates like being able to edit sent text messages, being able to translate text from a photo or video, and the much-touted new lock screen is something many are considering an unwanted guest.

Whether you want it or not, you're going to end up with a search bar in the bottom-middle of your home screen — just above the app dock — once you've finished installing iOS 16. It's automatic, and there's nothing you can do about it. At least, until you're able to start using your iPhone once more.

The new search bar doesn't obstruct the home screen too much, but it is a bit unsightly and also feels somewhat redundant. After all, there are already several ways for you to search for various content on your iPhone. So do we really need another one smack-dab in the middle of everything?