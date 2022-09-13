This Wild Zelda Theory Could Explain Why Queen Elizabeth's Death Stopped Nintendo's Broadcast

Nintendo Directs have long been a valuable source for info on upcoming games and other content, both from the popular video game company itself and from the third-party developers it works with. It's where we first learned about "Metroid Dread," and also where many often encounter disappointment when the games they hope to see don't make an appearance (we're looking at you, "Skies of Arcadia"). But the September 2022 Direct ran into an even more unusual problem.

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, Nintendo UK announced that it would not be broadcasting the September Direct in the United Kingdom "as a mark of respect during this period of national mourning." It's not something that prevented UK-based viewers from catching up on the announcements — they were free to tune in to the livestream for other countries — but with the risk of confusion as the dates and other release information mentioned in alternative Direct broadcasts might not be accurate for the UK specifically.

Now that the Direct is over — and the UK version subsequently uploaded for those who didn't watch a different stream – some have been speculating that it may not have been pulled out of a general sense of respect, but rather for a much more specific (and oddly timed) reason.