Queen Elizabeth's Death Means Some Switch Gamers Will Miss A Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has confirmed that it will soon be hosting a full-fledged Nintendo Direct, complete with 40 minutes of exciting footage and full of teasers about upcoming games. Although all Nintendo Directs are broadcast worldwide at the same time, one country will have to do without — the United Kingdom. Because of the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Nintendo has decided to respect the period of national mourning that is being observed in the U.K. and forego sharing the stream live.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-ruling monarch in the United Kingdom, passed away on September 8, 2022. Following her death, a 10-day national mourning period has been instated, starting on Friday, September 9. As the country and many of its citizens grieve the loss of their Queen, many businesses have chosen to close or limit their working hours. Similarly, plenty of events are being rescheduled. Although the Nintendo Direct cannot be rescheduled completely — seeing as its a global event that is livestreamed in many countries simultaneously –Nintendo UK chose not to participate this year. The company shared the news on Twitter.

There is no legal obligation for organizers to cancel upcoming events due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but many are choosing to do so. Most sports matches and events have been postponed; London Fashion Week, set to take place between September 16 and September 20, has not been cancelled, but many designers called off their individual shows. The period of mourning will end on September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral. Seeing as the Nintendo Direct is set to take place in the middle of the mourning period, on September 13, it's no wonder that Nintendo chose to cancel the livestream.