Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Switch OLED Revealed Alongside New Trailer
Fans who are waiting for the next generation of Pokémon games, namely "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," have had a pretty slow month with not much to get hyped for. Nintendo and Game Freak seemingly chose to remedy that in a huge way, now dropping two big announcements all at once. First, we got a brand new trailer for the games, serving up three minutes of game footage and revealing things many fans have been wondering about for some time. Second, we're getting a whole new Nintendo Switch OLED console that brings the gorgeous colors and visuals of "Scarlet and Violet" to the forefront in its refreshed design.
The amount of exciting Pokémon news leaves us wondering where to even begin, but it's hard to deny that a whole new themed console should take center stage. Nintendo broke the news via Business Wire and added the product to its own store, making it all official: a new Nintendo Switch OLED is on the horizon, and its release date is nearing closer. The console, set to release on November 4, 2022, offers a redesigned look complete with new colors and new Joy-Cons. Priced at $359.99, it will be available at select stores and sold separately from the games.
The new console looks beautiful. The front side of the dock is glossy and white, featuring the art of the two legendary 'mons from "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," Miraidon and Koraidon. The back of the dock sports a Poké Ball design, familiar to all fans of the franchise. The console itself mixes black, red, and violet, with the back of the system being decorated with all kinds of Pokémon art, including the three starters present in the new generation — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
The trailer reveals your new rivals
The trailer for the upcoming "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" is fairly short, but also action-packed, and between the lines, a fair amount of information has been revealed. We got our first look at what seems to be this generations version of Team Rocket, the evil gang players will have to fight in "Scarlet and Violet." In addition, we got to see a few new Pokémon, Victory Road, and the missions that await in the games.
Most of this is not spelled out for us, so we're still acting on assumptions, but it seems pretty clear from the trailer that the rival gang in this version of Pokémon is going to be called Team Star. Made up of rebellious students that seem to be up to no good, the team doesn't look overly intimidating, but it does appear to have a quite flashy and entertaining vibe. This is in line with what we've seen in recent Pokémon games — less of the "criminals who want to destroy the world" and more of the "not too scary rebels."
We're also introduced to a gym leader called Brassius, and a Pokémon League chairwoman, Geeta. Both characters do a good job of showcasing Pokémon's new and fresh character design, with plenty of details to show off its capabilities. In addition, we got a sneak peek of the Path of Legends, where you'll be able to seek out the legendary Herba Mystica alongside other useful rarities.