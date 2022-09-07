Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Switch OLED Revealed Alongside New Trailer

Fans who are waiting for the next generation of Pokémon games, namely "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," have had a pretty slow month with not much to get hyped for. Nintendo and Game Freak seemingly chose to remedy that in a huge way, now dropping two big announcements all at once. First, we got a brand new trailer for the games, serving up three minutes of game footage and revealing things many fans have been wondering about for some time. Second, we're getting a whole new Nintendo Switch OLED console that brings the gorgeous colors and visuals of "Scarlet and Violet" to the forefront in its refreshed design.

The amount of exciting Pokémon news leaves us wondering where to even begin, but it's hard to deny that a whole new themed console should take center stage. Nintendo broke the news via Business Wire and added the product to its own store, making it all official: a new Nintendo Switch OLED is on the horizon, and its release date is nearing closer. The console, set to release on November 4, 2022, offers a redesigned look complete with new colors and new Joy-Cons. Priced at $359.99, it will be available at select stores and sold separately from the games.

The new console looks beautiful. The front side of the dock is glossy and white, featuring the art of the two legendary 'mons from "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet," Miraidon and Koraidon. The back of the dock sports a Poké Ball design, familiar to all fans of the franchise. The console itself mixes black, red, and violet, with the back of the system being decorated with all kinds of Pokémon art, including the three starters present in the new generation — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.