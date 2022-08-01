Pokemon Presents Announced With New Violet And Scarlet Info: Here's When And Where You Can Watch
Are you looking forward to the upcoming "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" games? If so, it's time to get even more excited, because it seems that the Pokémon Company has some news for us all. With the release date just around the corner, set for November 18, 2022, Pokémon now plans to unveil even more information about the next generation of Pokémon games. This will be done during the next Pokémon Presents, and it seems that "Scarlet" and "Violet" are not the only titles that are going to receive new teasers.
On the official Pokémon Twitter account, the company teased the usual when it comes to Pokémon Presents — a video presentation filled with news about the franchise. There's a mention of "updates on Pokémon apps and video games," as well as a distinct promise of more information about "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." With three months away from the release, it's certainly the right time to tease what exactly is coming, although we already know a fair bit.
Perhaps the most exciting addition to this generation is the fact that we're going to see multiplayer gameplay — something many fans had been hoping to see for a long, long time. There are also all-new Pokémon, a new region, and updated graphics. Even then, we still haven't seen much of the new Pokémon, so let's cross our fingers for a gameplay trailer.
Here's how to watch the August Pokémon Presents
According to the Twitter announcement, the next Pokémon Presents will take place on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. BST, which translates to 9 a.m. ET. If you're in a different time zone, use an online converter or simply head on over to the YouTube stream. There's a handy countdown that will tell you when exactly you'll be able to watch the new Pokémon reveal. You can also sign up for notifications to be alerted as soon as the Pokémon event goes live.
As is the case with previous Pokémon Presents streams, the video will likely be pre-recorded, so you won't miss it if you can't make the stream. It will still be there for you later. Pokémon fan-site Serebii speculates that this stream will run for 20 minutes, which gives the company plenty of time to drop some juicy information not just on "Scarlet" and "Violet," but also on other titles from the franchise.
It'd make sense for there to be some news on "Pokémon Go" and "Pokémon Unite." Fans might also be wishing for information on an alleged "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" for the Nintendo Switch, or perhaps the next iteration of "Pokémon Let's Go." However, what we need the most is information on the 9th generation of Pokémon games, so let's hope that there'll be plenty of that in store on August 3.