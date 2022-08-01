Pokemon Presents Announced With New Violet And Scarlet Info: Here's When And Where You Can Watch

Are you looking forward to the upcoming "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" games? If so, it's time to get even more excited, because it seems that the Pokémon Company has some news for us all. With the release date just around the corner, set for November 18, 2022, Pokémon now plans to unveil even more information about the next generation of Pokémon games. This will be done during the next Pokémon Presents, and it seems that "Scarlet" and "Violet" are not the only titles that are going to receive new teasers.

On the official Pokémon Twitter account, the company teased the usual when it comes to Pokémon Presents — a video presentation filled with news about the franchise. There's a mention of "updates on Pokémon apps and video games," as well as a distinct promise of more information about "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." With three months away from the release, it's certainly the right time to tease what exactly is coming, although we already know a fair bit.

Perhaps the most exciting addition to this generation is the fact that we're going to see multiplayer gameplay — something many fans had been hoping to see for a long, long time. There are also all-new Pokémon, a new region, and updated graphics. Even then, we still haven't seen much of the new Pokémon, so let's cross our fingers for a gameplay trailer.