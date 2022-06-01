We Finally Know The Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Release Date

Pokémon fans have just received a boatload of exciting news today, all in relation to the upcoming games "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet." We now know the release date of these new titles, alongside a bunch of tantalizing insights into the gameplay, all courtesy of a beautifully vibrant three-minute trailer. Aside from the things we'd usually expect to see in a new generation of Pokémon games, such as new starters, zones, and legendary monsters, there's a major gameplay change that many players have been yearning for since the dawn of time – "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" will finally feature proper multiplayer.

With so many interesting things to take note of, it's hard to pick the one key bit of news to start with, but the release date is probably the one thing most fans want to hear. The games are now set to release on November 18, 2022, which is almost exactly a year after the launch of "Pokémon Brilliant Diamond" and "Pokémon Shining Pearl." It also marks the second major game release from the company in 2022, seeing as the highly successful "Pokémon Legends Arceus" only launched this January. It's safe to say that the Pokémon company has really accelerated its new game releases, and while that might make some fans feel a little apprehensive when it comes to the new titles, so far, everything looks pretty good.

The yet-unnamed world in which the new Pokémon games are set looks gorgeous and wonderfully open, much like "Legends Arceus." However, unlike that game, the new titles do not have a slightly washed-out color palette. The trailer also revealed new legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon, sporting the color themes of their respective versions.