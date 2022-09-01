Two Iconic Zelda Games May Finally Be Heading To Switch

Nintendo seems to be readying some good news for the fans of "The Legend of Zelda," as two iconic games from the series might be on their way to the Nintendo Switch. The rumors are exciting and not very precise just yet, but the key part of it is that we might be getting a Nintendo Direct in September 2022, and apparently, "Zelda" is going to play a key part in that event. Meanwhile, Nintendo itself remains perfectly quiet on the subject — but leaks suggest that if you're a fan of the franchise, you need to prepare your wallet for some big spending.

The news comes from Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb, who recently had a chat during the Last of the Nintendogs podcast. The two indulged in some lengthy Nintendo and "Zelda"-related inside speculation based on anonymous sources. According to the podcast, the Nintendo Direct could be a full-fledged Direct that delivers many new updates, a Mini Direct centered around "Zelda," or even perhaps a Partner Direct. Both Minotti and Grubb seem convinced that a huge Direct is the most likely, with "Zelda" taking center stage alongside other titles. One of these other announcements could include the long-awaited "Metroid Prime 4."

No exact dates for this alleged Nintendo Direct have been shared, but Minotti and Grubb suspect that it will take place in the week starting September 12. If it will be a full Direct, many more titles are almost certain to make an appearance, but the duo didn't speculate beyond "Zelda" and "Metroid Prime." However, where the "Zelda" franchise is concerned, the news is certainly hype-worthy.