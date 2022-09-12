Here Is What Happened To These Infamous Dictators' Cars

Dictators are feared and loathed not only by their subjects, but also by outside observers the world over. Infamous leaders such as these arouse intrigue in so many people that we often cannot stop studying their time in power. While the most brutal and violent men on the planet deserve no praise, the urge to explore their lives, philosophies, and the effects of their rule is undeniable. Millions of people suffered and perished during their periods of power, although in many of these countries, there was prosperity for some part of the population. Like anything we can study, there is nuance and shades of gray that proliferate among the world's autocrats.

One constant among autocratic dictators is the pilfering of state coffers for their personal enrichment. A common asset acquired by these leaders is automobiles. Some of them amassed impressive collections of luxury and sports cars, and all of them have used luxury limousines for official travel. While some of these limos may have been official state vehicles, the line between state and personal assets is generally pretty fuzzy. To take a look at this single facet of the lives of the world's dictators, we present what happened to these 12 autocrats' cars.