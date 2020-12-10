10 Star Wars series coming to Disney Plus in “next few years” – Some possibilities

This afternoon, Disney’s Investor Day 2020 revealed that they’d be delivering 10 Star Wars series over the next few years. They also committed to 10 Marvel series, and 30 more features from Disney live action, Disney Animation, and/or Pixar, all for Disney Plus. What could this all mean? What other Star Wars series could Disney+ possibly deliver?

Rebels Sequel

It’s quite likely we’ll see a sequel series for Star Wars: Rebels. Lots of bits were left unfinished, and quite a bit of information could be solidified. Look at this and feel the hype.

Hopefully we get the rebels Sequel Announcement 🤞🏼🤞🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #RebelsStarWars #RebelsSequel pic.twitter.com/ds0YpBgdBg — Anthony Zane Strader(Black Lives Matters (@StraderZane) December 10, 2020

Also notice there – Ahsoka Tano. As we’ve discussed before, there’s basically ZERO chance there won’t be a series that features at least Ahsoka, if not other big names from the past.

Ahsoka Tano

On November 27, we took a look at The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5. In that episode, it was made pretty clear that Ahsoka’s tale was not yet complete. She brought up Grand Admiral Thrawn, suggesting he’d be back in action soon, too.

Grand Admiral Thrawn

The period after Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens is packed with potential. In the link above, you’ll see a whole bunch more about how this is the perfect time to bring back the Thrawn trilogy of stories – or to discuss where Thrawn’s been since he disappeared at the tail end of Rebels.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

We already know there’ll be a series about Obi-Wan. It’ll be called Kenobi, and it’ll almost certainly take place primarily on Tatooine. This show will feature Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the live action Kenobi – good times!

Cassian Andor

A show will appear in the timeline between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. It’ll also be just before Star Wars: Rogue One, as it’ll feature Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Bo-Katan Kryze

We cannot possibly leave the story of Bo-Katan Kryze where it was left in The Mandalorian Chapter 11: The Heiress. She might also simply return in the Star Wars Rebels sequel.

The High Republic

In the timeline many years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, there’s a period called The High Republic. This is the next stage in the evolution of Star Wars.

The Bad Batch

We left The Bad Batch at the end of Star Wars The Clone Wars and sort of met up with them… in a way… in Star Wars Rebels. There’s still plenty of ground to cover between the two, and beyond. The hype was real when the final episodes were first revealed.

What else do you think Disney could reveal for their near-future Star Wars schedule? Could there be room for more Star Wars the likes of which we’ve never seen before? What about more Maz? How about a series just about Lando Calrissian? Is there space for Hondo Ohnaka?