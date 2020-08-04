Zagato IsoRivolta GTZ: Italian style with American power

We know the Zagato name from Aston Martin’s DB4 GT Continuation and Vantage V12 Heritage Twins. Both models are ultra-exclusive models with extraordinary price tags. But as it turns out, Zagato has come up with its own GT car in the Zagato IsoRivolta GTZ.

If the IsoRivolta GTZ’s shape looks familiar, it was inspired by Zagato’s V12 GT Supercar Concept from 2017. But then again, the new GTZ is the spiritual successor of the Iso A3/C racing car from the 1960s, a car of which has an American engine to complement its Italian body style.

And similar to the Iso A3/C, the new Zagato IsoRivolta GTZ has a Chevrolet-sourced V8 motor, specifically a 6.8-liter V8 from the Chevy Corvette Z06. Zagato has yet to reveal the actual numbers, but we do know the engine will have a massive supercharger to boost the power and torque outputs.

In true Italian fashion, the IsoRivolta GTZ is a sight to behold with its curvaceous lines, bulbous hips, and circular lighting elements. According to Zagato, the GTZ has full carbon-fiber body panels to reduce weight. In a nutshell, that’s all we know about Zagato’s newest GT, but we’ll know more when full details are unveiled this October.

Oh, and before we forget, the Zagato IsoRivolta GTZ is an extremely limited-edition model. Zagato has sworn to only create 19 examples of the GTZ, and it has already sold nine units to date. This means only 10 units are left in the build slot, so you better hurry if you want to get your grubby paws on Zagato’s latest masterpiece.

And if you do, prepare to dish out a big, fat check. Zagato has yet to announce pricing, but we’re expecting it to cost more than an average-size house in a decent American suburb. For reference, an Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation starts at around $7.8-million (£6 million) while the Aston Martin Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins is at $2-million.