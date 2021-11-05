Xbox Series X and PS5 restock today: What you need to know

If you’re still in the market for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X – as many people are – your next chance to get one is going to come later today. Walmart will be restocking both consoles today, including both PS5 models. This could be an excellent chance to secure one of these consoles before the hectic holiday shopping season truly kicks off, but as always, we expect the available stock to sell out pretty quickly.

PS5 and Xbox Series X Walmart restock details

On the listings for the standard PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and Xbox Series X, Walmart says that all three consoles will be restocked today at 12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT. You can find links to all three pages below:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Xbox Series X

Walmart also participates in the Xbox All Access program, allowing customers to purchase a console by making monthly payments instead of requiring one bulk payment upfront. However, if you’re going that route, you should be aware that Xbox All Access bundles an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription as well, meaning you’re paying for more than just the console.

Still, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes subscriptions to the console, cloud, and PC iterations of Xbox Game Pass and a subscription to Xbox Live Gold, which is required to play multiplayer games on Xbox Series X. Most Xbox Series X owners will probably want an Xbox Live Gold subscription, and with Game Pass being the good deal that it is, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a solid subscription.

We’ve crunched the numbers in the past and found that Xbox All Access is a good deal for those who would be purchasing an Xbox Series X and then subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well. We’re unsure if today’s restock will also include consoles specifically for Xbox All Access. Still, it may not be a bad idea to pull up that page and have it ready in the event that there are consoles available through the program.

PS5 and Xbox Series X restock tips for securing a console

Typically, Walmart restocks are mad dashes where everyone attempts to add a console to their cart and make it through checkout as quickly as possible. Whether or not you get a console today mostly comes down to luck, but there are a few tips you can follow to better your chances.

The first is the most obvious: start refreshing the listing for the console you want to buy before 3 PM EDT on the chance that Walmart sends the restock live a little early. You might just be able to snag a console ahead of everyone else without having to deal with website errors and crashes.

It also isn’t a bad idea to create a Walmart account so you can save your payment and shipping details ahead of time. If you manage to get one of these consoles in your cart and make it to the checkout process, you’ll want to move through that process as quickly as possible, and a Walmart account will help with that.

Finally, if it seems that the consoles are all sold out and you have some time to kill, hang around and see if new stock is listed after the initial rush. There’s no guarantee that new stock will be listed, but some retailers like to put available stock up for sale in waves or relist consoles that at one point were spoken for but ultimately never purchased. Waiting around for a while after the initial rush can sometimes lead to good things, so if you have time this afternoon, consider refreshing the page for a little while after stock appears to be sold out.

For more general tips on securing a console, be sure to check our full guide to buying an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. If you’re going to try to get one of these consoles later today, good luck to you.