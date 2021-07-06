Xbox hired All-4-One to make a parody of I Swear

There’s a new song out in the world today by the 90’s R&B group All-4-One. This new single is a parody of a song released decades ago, appearing here via Xbox All Access Records, itself a parody of the actual Xbox All Access gaming system. The group, the actual All-4-One music group, came together to record a brand new music video for the song “It’s All There (I Swear Remix)” to promote Xbox All Access for gamers.

Per Microsoft, this song was “written for: Someone who’s ready to move on from their old gaming console.” It’s meant to promote the idea that a new Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X can handle both new games and a gamer’s favorites from past generations. To make this a reality, Microsoft suggests you pay for Xbox All Access for an Xbox Series X or Series S with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Per Microsoft, Xbox All Access is “a new Xbox Series X or Series S. It’s 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All-4-One monthly price.” That’s clever. The music video is at once both shameless in its promotion of the product and right on point with the tone and feeling of the original hit single and music video.

As it was with the original group, All-4-One continues to roll with singers Jamie Jones, Delious Kennedy, Alfred Nevarez, and Tony Borowiak. The crew has released 7 records since inception, starting with All-4-One in 1994, And the Music Speaks in 1995, a 1999 record called On and On, a 2002 record called A41, and three more after that. Split Personality was released in 2004, there was a 2009 record called No Regrets, and a 2015 record from All-4-One was called Twenty+.

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on Xbox All Access and the ways in which it’s fast becoming the only way some users are able to access the hardware, though it’s meant to be mainly focused on the software subscription service that comes with it.