WWDC 2021 schedule revealed: Keynote, Pavilions & maybe some Apple surprises

Apple has released the schedule for WWDC 2021, this year’s big developer conference, including details on the opening keynote on June 7, 2021. There, we’re expecting to hear the latest on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, among other things, though there’s always room – and appetite – for a few surprises like hardware along the way.

As with last year’s event, the 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference will be entirely online. Apple confirmed it would be sticking with its pandemic-proof virtual system earlier in the year, with the added bonus that attendance is open to anyone with a free developer account rather than limited by in-person ticket numbers.

Things kick off at 10am PDT (1pm EDT) with the Apple Keynote. It’ll be streaming from Apple Park, to both Apple’s site, the Apple Developer app, and Apple TV and YouTube. That’ll be followed by the Platforms State of the Union, which begins at 2pm PDT (5pm EDT) that same day. There, Apple traditionally gives a deeper look at the new tools and changes to its upcoming platforms for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and other hardware.

The other big event that week is the Apple Design Awards, which takes place on June 10 at 2pm PDT (5pm EDT). It’s the company’s opportunity to highlight the best apps of the past twelve months, calling out both independent developers and bigger publishers for software that excels in graphics, usability, creativity, and more.

Of course, the reality is that WWDC is about more than just the keynotes – even if they’re what users typically tune in to, so as to get a previous of the upcoming software. Going on all week are in-depth sessions, labs, and other expert consultations, where developers can talk with Apple’s own engineers and designers to get a grip on the various APIs and more they rely on. Session videos will be posted daily, from June 8, Apple says.

In a new addition for WWDC 2021, meanwhile, there’ll be new Pavilions. They’re described as “an easy way for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic,” since it can be tricky to pare through the schedule and make sure you don’t miss something relevant. Pavilions will be served up via the Apple Developer app.

What we’re particularly curious about this year is whether Apple uses its opening keynote to announce hardware along with software previews. Typically, WWDC has been software-focused, though that’s not to say Apple hasn’t used it to reveal new devices as well. Sometimes, as in the case of the previous-gen Mac Pro, they’re early glances at upcoming hardware, whereas other times it’s a full launch for a new – typically developer-friendly – device.

With the transition to Apple Silicon still in full swing, and chatter of a pro-minded iMac or Mac Pro mini in the pipeline, there could well be more than iOS 15 and macOS 12 to see come early June. Potentially even more exciting, Apple could decide to drop some details on its much-rumored AR headset, with the “Apple Glasses” expected to bring the company’s augmented reality efforts to a whole new form-factor.