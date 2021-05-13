World’s biggest Star Wars Celebration ready for post-COVID-19 world in May, 2022

The biggest in-person Star Wars event of the year is almost certainly Star Wars Celebration. This event is massive, largely because it is Lucasfilm’s official Star Wars fan event. It’s been massive since inauguration back in 1999. After a 2-year hiatus, this gathering of Star Wars fans is set to return in 2022, and EARLIER than previously announced.

Since the beginning, each time Star Wars Celebration took place, it was in part to promote a new Star Wars movie or the celebrate a major anniversary. Star Wars Celebration I took place in late April, 1999, about a month before the release of Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Star Wars Celebration II and III promoted Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith in 2002 and 2005. These events took place in early May and late April, respectively. Celebration IV was held in late May of 2007 at the Los Angeles Convention Center to honor the 30th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise.

Celebration Europe took place in July of 2007 in London, and Celebration Japan took place in July of 2008. Celebration V and VI took place in August of 2010 and August of 2012 in Orlando Florida.

Celebration Europe II took place in July of 2013 in Germany – this was the first Star Wars Celebration event to take place after Disney acquired Lucasfilm. In April of 2015, “Celebration Anaheim” took place to promote Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Celebration Europe III took place in July of 2016 in London, promoting the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Celebration Orlando took place in April of 2017, and promoted Star Wars Episode VII: The Last Jedi as well as the 40th anniversary of the franchise.

Celebration Chicago opened in April of 2019. This event celebrated the 20th anniversary of Episode I (and the Celebration itself), and promoted Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. While they were at it, they promoted the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, and the brand new Star Wars tv show coming to Disney+ called The Mandalorian.

There was no Star Wars Celebration in the year 2020 (planned, but cancelled), and there will be no official Star Wars Celebration in the year 2021. The next event was originally planned for 2022 in the month of August. This week Lucasfilm announced that the dates for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim will move to May 26-29, 2022.

If you already purchased a ticket to the event and would like a refund, you’ll be able to do so through the official Star Wars Celebration home page.