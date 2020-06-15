Star Wars Celebration 2020 has been cancelled and we all know why

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed a lot of conventions and events as governments around the world attempt to slow the spread of the virus, and today we’ve got one more event to add to the list: Star Wars Celebration 2020. Disney has announced that ticketholders will be able to get refunds for their tickets and credits for merchandise pre-orders, but only for a limited time this summer.

The company has also revealed that Star Wars Celebration will return not next year, but in 2022. The next Star Wars Celebration will take place on August 18-21, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

If you’ve already purchased a ticket to Star Wars Celebration 2020, you have a couple of options here. You can either transfer your ticket purchase to the event in 2022 or you can receive a refund. If you choose to transfer your tickets forward to Star Wars Celebration 2022, you’ll get the Stormtrooper pin you see below as a thank you from Disney.

If, on the other hand, you want a refund, you’ll be able to request one between June 22nd, 2020 and August 26th, 2020. Once the refund period begins, you can request a refund (or transfer your tickets) over on the Star Wars Celebration website. Just as well, those who have pre-ordered merchandise can either opt to receive their order or get a merchandise credit for the amount they spent instead, with the team behind Star Wars Celebration noting that all of the merchandise once destined for the event will be available online soon.

Finally, if you booked a hotel room through Star Wars Celebration’s housing portal, your reservation will be automatically cancelled and refunded. Those who were planning on going to the event can find more information about its cancellation at the website linked above, but otherwise, we’ll keep an eye out for more information about Star Wars Celebration 2022.