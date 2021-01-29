Wolf Moon is done, here’s a full 2021 Full Moon calendar with names

This week the alignment of our planet Earth, our moon, and our nearby Sun, created a Full Moon we call a “Wolf Moon.” This is just the first in a line of full moons that’ll appear to us humans over the next 11 months, and we’ve got the lot listed. In the mix are the Snow Moon, Worm Moon, Pink Moon, Flower Moon, and the Strawberry Moon. That one’s not about Prince, but it might as well be – after that is the Buck Moon, Sturgeon Moon, Harvest Moon, Hunter’s Moon, Beaver Moon, and in December we’ll see the Cold Moon!

Each of the moons has a different name – and some of the names might be different depending on your naming scheme of choice. The dates are the same regardless of your moon name set of choice. They began with the Wolf Moon on January 28, 2021. ABOVE: A section of a full worksheet created by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory – they’ve got a whole BUNCH of infographics and worksheets just like it, if you’d like to take a peek.

On February 27, 2021, we’ll see the Snow Moon. The “Worm Moon” arrives on March 28, 2021. On April 26, 2021, the full moon known as Pink Moon will appear – at around 11:32 PM (Eastern Standard Time). That’s one of the easier ones to schedule a good time to see. That’s also a SUPER FULL MOON – when the full moon appears when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth.

Some of these moons will only really look completely full at a very inopportune time – a time when you, depending on where you live, might not even be able to see our moon at all. Take for example the Flower Moon, set to appear on May 26th, 2021. That moon will appear fully FULL at 7:14 AM Eastern Standard Time. Too bad, too, because this is also a SUPER FULL MOON!

The June moon appears on June 24, and that’s the Strawberry Moon. The June full moon will appear most full at 2:40 PM Eastern Standard Time. The Buck Moon appears at 10:37 PM Eastern on July 23.

On August 22, 2021, we’ll see the full moon called Sturgeon Moon at 8:02 AM. The September 20th 2021 full moon is the all-important Harvest Moon! That’ll appear at around 7:55 PM Eastern. The Hunter’s Moon appears on October 20, 2021 at 10:57PM Eastern.

The Beaver Moon will be most apparent on November 19th, 2021 at 3:58 AM Eastern Standard Time. The most frigid of all the moons appears on December 18, 2021, at 11:35 PM – that’s the Cold Moon. Now go set your alarm to go off at these times through the year and you, too, shall see the most full moons of the year in the year 2021.