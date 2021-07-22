Why this Shiny Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day is your best shot

Pokemon GO revealed a new Eevee Community Day for the month of August, 2021. This event will span over two days – more than twice as long as the average Community Day event. It’ll also be extra special because of the more-than-any-other number of Pokemon into which Eevee can evolve. Here in the summer of 2021, Eevee can evolve into Vaporeon, Umbreon, Jolteon, Flareon, Sylveon, Glaceon, Leafeon, and Espeon – it’s wild!

If you’re seeking out Shiny Eevee, save up your Pokeballs – this event will be your BEST SHOT at getting Shiny Eevee and all the Shiny evolutions of Eevee, basically ever. Shiny Eevee will be far more common during the whole weekend, and likely more common than at any other time during the two shorter periods for Community Day on Saturday and Sunday.

Get as many Eevee on Saturday and Sunday, the 14th and 15th of August, from 11AM to 5PM local time – so many Shiny Eevee to evolve into Shiny Sylveon, Shiny Glaceon, Shiny Leafeon, Shiny Umbreon, Shiny Espeon, Shiny Flareon, Shiny Jolteon, and Shiny Vaporeon.

If you’re only in this for the stickers, we have good news for you. Stickers with Eevee and the “Eevolutions” will be available for use in gifting throughout the entire month of August, 2021. You can stick them and screenshot them and use them to your heart’s delight.

The Eevee Community Day for the month of August, 2021, will take place starting Friday, August 13, at 10AM PDT, and it’ll end on Monday, August 16, at 10AM PDT. During that time, Eevee caught or hatched (from a Pokemon egg) will know the exclusive move Last Resort.

During this event each of the Eevee Evolution Pokemon will know an exclusive attack. Vaporeon will know Scald, Joteon will learn Zap Cannon, and Flareon will know Superpower. If you evolve an Eevee into Espeon it’ll learn Shadow Ball, Umbreon will learn Psychic, and Leafeon will get Bullet Seed. If you evolve an Eevee into Glaceon it’ll learn Water Pulse, and Sylveon will learn Psyshock.

SPECIAL NOTE: If you’re attempting to evolve Eevee into Sylveon during this event, it’ll require “fewer hearts than usual.” Evolving Eevee into Sylveon during the event will require 7 hearts instead of the usual 70!

Timed Research will occur during this event that’ll give users a Mossy Lure Module and a Glacial Lure Module – so you can get Leafeon and Glaceon if you do not already have said Pokemon. All eggs will require one quarter their usual Hatch Distance, Incence will last 3 hours, and Lure Modules will last three hours.*

*These bonuses will be in-effect during two short periods on the weekend. One is Saturday, August 14, the other is Sunday, August 15, both from 11AM to 5PM local time. Eevee will be appearing more frequently during the entire span of the weekend – so grab em all!

Inside the in-game shop, there’ll be a one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1280 Pokecoins. Inside the box, you’ll find an Elite Charged TM, Elite Fast TM, five Incense, and 50 Ultra Balls. During and leading up to this event, take a peek at the TeamPokemonGo Twitter for more leaks, updates, and data tweaks to Pokemon GO and the universe in which Eevee is cutest and best!