Pokemon GO Eevee evolution names and tricks: Updated for Sylveon!

The latest version of Pokemon GO with an update from Niantic showed how Sylveon will finally appear as an evolution of Eevee. This is the latest of 8 possible evolutions of Eevee, including Flareon, Jolten, Vaporeon, Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, and Leafeon – and now Sylveon. One path to evolution requires that you name the Pokemon a special name – the other requires that you keep an Eevee as a buddy!

Eevee evolution name trick

There’s a total of 8 names now that users can employ to evolve Eevee to the Pokemon of their choice. *At the moment at which this article is set to be published, the Sylveon name is NOT YET ACTIVE – but will be soon. It’ll only be AFTER Sylveon is activated in the game in late May that the Sylveon name trick will work.

• Pyro evolves into Flareon

• Sparky evolves into Jolteon

• Rainer evolves into Vaporeon

• Tamao evolves into Umbreon

• Sakura evolves into Espeon

• Linnea evolves into Leafeon

• Rea evolves into Glaceon

• Kira evolves into Sylveon*

The process is simple. You’ll have an Eevee, change the name of the Eevee to one of the names on the list on the left. Evolve said Pokemon and, BANG, it’ll be the Pokemon indicates on the right. Make sure you have the capital letter at the beginning of the name just to be sure!

Note also that you will only be able to use the name trick ONCE for each of the 8 evolutions of Eevee. Name an Eevee Pyro, evolve that Pokemon into Flareon, and no further Eevee named Pyro will have a guaranteed evolution into Flareon.

It’s still true that if you evolve an Eevee without any special trick, you’ll get one of three Pokemon: Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon. The rest require a process or the name, for sure.

Eevee to Umbreon or Espeon

To evolve into Umbreon or Espeon, keep an Eevee as a buddy and walk this Eevee for 10km. Once you’ve reached 10km, your Eevee should show one of two silhouettes in its Evolve button. If it is daylight hours, you should see an Espeon. If it is nighttime hours, you should see an Umbreon. If you evolve your Eevee during the day, you’ll get an Espeon, if you evolve at night, you’ll get an Umbreon.

This process will work as many times as you like. You could potentially evolve hundreds of Eevee into Umbreon if you’re willing to walk every one of them 10km and evolve in the daytime.

Eevee to Leafeon and Glaceon

The process for attaining a Leafeon or Glaceon is slightly more one-time-only than the process for Umbreon and Espeon. To get a Leafeon or Glaceon, you’ll need a Mossy Lure or a Glacial Lure.

Attach a Mossy Lure to a Pokestop and check the Eevee you wish to evolve. If you are within range of the Pokestop with the lure, you should see the silhouette on your Eevee’s evolve button appear as Leafeon.

Attach a Glacial Lure to a Pokestop if you want to evolve an Eevee into Glaceon. You will only be able to evolve ONE Eevee into a Glaceon, and ONE Eevee into a Leafeon with this Lure process.

Eevee to Sylveon

The Sylveon evolution process requires that you have an Eevee as a Buddy Pokemon and attain a requisite number of hearts. To do this, you’ll need to play with your Eevee, walk with your Eevee, feed food do your Eevee, and so forth. Once you have enough hearts, your Eevee’s evolve button should change to show a silhouette of Sylveon.

AGAIN, note that this process will only start to work after Sylveon is released into the game. The release date for Sylveon in Pokemon GO is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, at 10AM local time. This is the start of the Luminous Legends Y event (Part 2), and Sylveon will continue to appear in the game from this point forward!