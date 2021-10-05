VW ID.4 AWD Pro is entering the 2021 Rebelle Rally

After winning the 2021 World Car of the Year award, the VW ID.4 is on a mission to prove that electric vehicles are willing to get down and dirty in professional competition. Volkswagen of America recently announced the entry of its ID.4 AWD PRO electric SUV at the 2021 Rebelle Rally, a grueling eight-day off-road extravaganza across 1,500 miles of demanding terrain across Nevada, Arizona, and California.

Taking the spotlight is a custom VW ID.4 AWD Pro. It has two electric motors pumping a combined 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque, drawing power from an 82 kWh battery pack to deliver an EPA-approved 249 miles of range. Most of the powertrain and electrics are stock, but the vehicle hides a few rugged components underneath.

Mind you; this is not the ID.4’s first encounter with the wild. Back in April, Tanner Foust Racing and Rhys Millen Racing set out to conquer the Baja peninsula in a VW ID.4 1st Edition RWD model. This year, the folks at Tanner Foust and Rhys Millen applied critical learnings from the NORRA Mexican 1000 race. In addition, this year is the first off-road competition of the ID.4 AWD, so it better be good.

“Volkswagen helped make off-road competitions popular in the ‘60s, and we’ve only just begun to explore the potential of electrification in off-roading motorsports,” said Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president, marketing, Volkswagen of America. “The Rebelle Rally is blazing a new trail in motorsports and presents a tremendous opportunity for us to introduce our ID.4 and electric vehicles to an even greater audience.”

The rally-prepped VW ID.4 AWD Pro has new suspension components and tubular control arms. It also has fabricated steel plates, battery casing reinforcements, and new wheels wrapped in chunky Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires. Other goodies include a Thule roof rack and a custom body wrap created by Salt Lake-based artist Liz Kuz.

The EV will rest in the able hands of driver Mercedes Lilienthal and navigator Emily Winslow. The 2021 Rebelle Rally will run from October 7 to 16, 2021.