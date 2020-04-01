Volkswagen debuts Basecamp off-road accessories for new Atlas SUV

German carmaker Volkswagen has unveiled a new range of Basecamp off-road accessories for the 2021 Atlas SUV. We previously declared the Atlas as a worthy rival to the seven-seat Ford Explorer, and we stand by our words. But if there’s one thing missing from the Atlas, it doesn’t have the same outdoorsy, athletic, and rugged vibe of the Explorer – until now.

This is where VW’s new Basecamp accessory line kicks in. The styling package includes textured exterior accessories along with custom body cladding and new off-road wheels. Available individually or as a set in the Basecamp styling package, new options also include chunky all-terrain tires to complete the overlanding vibe.

“Our goal is to provide customers with an extensive catalog of accessory options that cater to their desires for distinctive styling and functionality,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen of America.

The Basecamp styling package was created by Air Design. It consists of a textured anthracite front bumper guard finished in two-tone satin silver, textured front bumper guards, textured fender flares with integrated splash guards, and satin silver side door rocker panels.

Meanwhile, the rear valance and trailer hitch access are finished in satin silver as well. Exclusive to the Basecamp styling package is a set of unique Basecamp emblems mounted on the front quarter panels.

Also included in the Basecamp accessory line are bespoke 17-inch Traverse MX wheels made exclusively by fifteen52 for the VW Atlas. First seen in the Atlas Basecamp concept which VW unveiled at the 2019 New York Auto Show, those luscious wheels are available in two colors: Radiant Silver and Frosted Graphite. Paired with 245/70R17 all-terrain tires, the Basecamp Atlas is well-suited and ready to conquer the wilderness.

“The public interest and customer enthusiasm sparked by the Atlas Basecamp concept created a strong business case to further explore off-road-themed components for production,” added Schafer.

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas seven-seat SUV is available with two engine choices. Base level models receive a 2.0-liter turbocharged TFSI motor from the Golf GTI. It produces a healthy 253-horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The bigger option is a 3.6-liter V6 engine from the Passat with 276-horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.

Both engines are mated to a smooth eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard while VW’s 4Motion AWD system is optional across the board. And for the first time since launch, the new Atlas four-cylinder model can be ordered with 4Motion AWD.

Also, the 2021 Atlas received a bevy of styling upgrades before announcing the Basecamp styling package. The new Atlas is 3-inches longer courtesy of new front and rear bumpers. You’ll also find a new three-bar grille design and new headlights with LED lighting elements along with LED taillights. VW Atlas R-Line models also get a new body kit and custom 20-inch and 21-inch wheels.

Volkswagen failed to disclose pricing for each Basecamp off-road accessory and the entire Basecamp styling package. However, the 2021 VW Atlas S starts at around $32,600 while the SE and SEL start at $35, 920 and $43,315 respectively.