Ubisoft keeps up Assassin’s Creed education trend with Discovery Tour: Viking Age

Ubisoft released the educational iteration of their latest big Assassin’s Creed title Valhalla this week. Like each of the other Assassin’s Creed games that’ve been released over the past half-decade, Ubisoft put a significant amount of work in research into the history of our world and humanity to create an authentic experience with their game. The title Discovery Tour: Viking Age takes the work done for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and puts it in an entirely educational package.

Below you’ll see an official trailer for Discovery Tour: Viking Age. Per Ubisoft, this title allows the user to “plunge into a unique interactive experience where you learn about history, traditions, and famous characters of the Viking era.” This title runs from Norway to England, from England to “the mythological Viking realms.”

For those users that already own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, this Discovery Tour is entirely free. You’ll just need to hit the update button for the game you already have downloaded.

The game Discovery Tour: Viking Age will also be available for download separate from the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game. You’ll find this title as a PC Standalone version right now, and it’ll be available on other platforms in the year 2022. We’ll know more about exact release dates soon!

At this moment in our real world history, Ubisoft has released three “Discovery Tour” titles. There is one for Ancient Egypt, one for Ancient Greece, and another for the Viking Age. The Viking Age title comes from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Greece from AC Odyssey, and Egypt from AC Origins.

In addition to appearing as standalone titles, each Discovery Tour is available as a game mode within its related Assassin’s Creed game. Now, if only we could go back and get the same sort of thing for titles like Assassin’s Creed: Unity for the French Revolution in Paris – that’d make our day.